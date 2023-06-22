PCA bobblehead night ends in tough loss for Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs could have used the real Pete Crow-Armstrong on Wednesday night.

South Bend fell to the Fort Wayne Tin Caps 7-1 on the first of four bobblehead giveaway nights for the Cubs this season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong -- Cubs’ top prospect and a vital part of last year’s championship run -- was the player featured on Wednesday’s bobbleheads. The first 1,000 fans through the gates received the souvenir.

As for the game itself, South Bend found themselves trailing as early as the third inning after a two-run home run from the visitors, and were never able to close the gap afterward.

Ethan Hearn spanked a solo shot in the 5th inning (his 2nd home run of the season) to get the home team on the board, but that would be the only run they’d generate all night.

The Cubs will look for their first win of the series on Thursday -- first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

