Open house Thursday for planned MLK monuments in Benton Harbor, St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - If you want to learn more about the new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monuments coming to Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, Thursday is your chance.

The Unified Civic Monuments Project has already raised 75% of an $850,000 goal to install the monuments at City Center Park and the Upton Arboretum.

For those who want to learn more or ask questions about the monuments, an open house event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the African American History & Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor.

The latest renderings of the designs and sites will be on display. You can also find the approved designs by clicking here.

The African American History & Literature Gallery is located at 725 Broadway.

