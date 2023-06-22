Advertise With Us

NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka
2 injured after SUV crashes into buggy in Marshall County
Marqisha Thomas
South Bend woman sentenced to 55 years for murdering boyfriend
Alex McKenzie, pictured right, said his mother, Mary Mabry, was "an angel."
Son of Baroda murder victim speaks
Dowagiac police searching for suspect in armed robbery of liquor store

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Debris has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible, US Coast Guard says
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
House GOP moves to push off Biden impeachment, for now, as hard-right clamors for action
Hail shattered a car window Wednesday night at Red Rock Amphitheater.
Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Firefighters struggled to identify the toxic freight in fiery Ohio train derailment, chiefs say
Cassopolis man hurt after striking deer on motorcycle