Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Mishawaka crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash Thursday morning in Mishawaka.

Officials say the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Highway and Merrifield Avenue. It involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 28-year-old South Bend man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 64-year-old South Bend man, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...

Local professor hopes submarine tragedy doesn’t deter oceanic exploration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The debris field presumed to be Titan was found by ROVs, or remote-operated vehicles, around 1,600 feet from the wreckage of the Titanic, which rests below more than 2 miles of water.

News

IHSAA to adopt new classification model for four-class sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
Previously, the number of teams in the four-class sports were split evenly by enrollment. Now, they will be separated by a 20-25-25-30 classification model.

News

56th annual Parade of Homes Plus underway in Elkhart County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The homes are scattered sites throughout Elkhart County, with one parade home in Union, Mich.

News

Woman receives 55-year sentence for murdering boyfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
27-year-old Marqisha Thomas was found guilty last month of killing 29-year-old Civon Green.

Latest News

News

South Bend honors local student athletes

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

AG Rokita: Hoosiers be wary of text scams circulating the state

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Passengers aboard submersible to tour Titanic presumed dead

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Resignations, job cuts at the St. Joseph County Health Department

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County leaders broke ground on the Mishawaka Fieldhouse, a new youth athletic...

Groundbreaking held for new Mishawaka youth sports facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
St. Joseph County leaders broke ground on the Mishawaka Fieldhouse, a new youth athletic facility near the Juday Creek Golf Course that’s sure to be a hit on and off the fields they’re building there.

News

Mishawaka breaks ground on new youth sports complex

Updated: 2 hours ago