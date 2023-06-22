Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash Thursday morning in Mishawaka.

Officials say the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Highway and Merrifield Avenue. It involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 28-year-old South Bend man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 64-year-old South Bend man, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

