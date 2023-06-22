Michigan residents urged to be wary of fake state ‘debt’ letters

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - To a scam alert Michigan residents should know about!

The state’s treasurer warns Michiganders about receiving fake letters in the mail as part of a collections scam. In the scam, residents receive a letter about an overdue state debt with a request to contact a toll-free number immediately to resolve the outstanding balance.

The letter threatens to seize property, such as bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, and more, if the debt is not paid off. It may appear credible because the letter uses personal information pulled from the internet and public records.

If you have questions about the letter or legitimacy of it, you are urged to contact the Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.

To learn more about Michigan’s collections process, go to www.michigan.gov/treasury or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

