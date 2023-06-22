Medical Moment: Five surprising symptoms of lupus

(WNDU) - Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs.

About 1,500,000 million Americans have lupus, and there are at least 16,000 new cases each year. Award-winning singer Toni Braxton was diagnosed with lupus in 2008. Her most persistent symptom was blood clots.

“Some autoimmune diseases can be mild and, and vary, can be manageable, and some can be very severe and then resistant to therapy,” said Dr. Richard Nash, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute.

No two patients share the same exact symptoms. In fact, there are quite a few symptoms that are lesser known. Number one: lupus psychosis. It is described as delusions or hallucinations. About 12% of lupus patients experience it.

A few more little-known symptoms are vertigo, Raynaud’s syndrome, and oral problems such as gum disease.

“Common treatments are treatments that are going to suppress the immune system so that when patients develop an autoimmune disorder, there’s activity of the immune system against that organ system,” Dr. Nash explained.

And despite her illness, Toni Braxton is still releasing new music.

Some other symptoms of lupus include:

Severe headaches

Nerve complications

Vision loss

Weight fluctuations

