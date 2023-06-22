Local professor hopes submarine tragedy doesn’t deter oceanic exploration

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Search and Rescue crews say a debris field found near the Titanic wreckage is presumed to be the missing vessel.

U.S. Coast Guard officials say they believe they have located the Titanic tourist sub named Titan that went missing on Sunday, noting a potential loss of the pressure chamber resulting in the deaths of the five passengers onboard.

Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, OceanGate’s support vessel, lost communication with Titan less than two hours into the mission over four days ago.

Since then, the rescue and recovery effort has been an international collaboration, with American, Canadian, British, and French authorities all joining the effort.

The debris field presumed to be Titan was found by ROVs, or remote-operated vehicles, around 1,600 feet from the wreckage of the Titanic, which rests below more than 2 miles of water.

“If this mission is an example of it, it is that it’s really unexplored, and that is because it is very inhospitable,” said Nina Mahmoudian, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University. “We know more about the surface of the moon than the surface of the ocean.”

But Professor Mahmoudian is hopeful that technological progress will make deep sea exploration safer and more viable.

“This mission showed us the possibility of reaching deep ocean, and although it might have a sad ending, it should not discourage us from continuing and powering through the challenges and continuing the effort to explore deep ocean,” Mahmoudian said.

Crews involved will continue mapping the debris field to gather information.

They’re doing so safely with the use of remote-controlled devices.

“We really don’t have that much information to the extent that we need to know about the oceans,” Mahmoudian said. “I hope this event and other discouraging events only encourage us to explore more because water is our source of food. Water impacts daily life and the air that we breathe. It is very important as an indicator of changes that are happening on Earth, and we really need to know much more about it than we know today.”

Participants on OceanGate’s Titan paid $250,000 each for a spot on the vessel.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.