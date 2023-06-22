IHSAA to adopt new classification model for four-class sports

(WNDU) - During its final meeting for this school year, the IHSAA executive committee approved a rule change for classification requirements for sports that have four classes.

This includes baseball, basketball, softball, and volleyball.

Previously, the number of teams in the four-class sports were split evenly by enrollment. Now, they will be separated by a 20-25-25-30 classification model.

This means the largest 20% of enrollments in the state will be in Class 4A, the next 25% will be in Class 3A, the 25 % after that will be in Class 2A, and the smallest 30% will be in Class 1A.

Meanwhile, the tournament success factor will now be evaluated annually, but include the previous two years.

The rule changes are set to go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.

WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby gave some perspective on how these rule changes would affect some of our Michiana-area teams if they were applied to this year’s enrollments for boys basketball:

Plymouth and Riley would move to Class 3A

Fairfield would stay in Class 3A, but would be right on the edge of falling back into Class 2A

Bremen would drop to Class 2A

North Judson and South Central would fall to Class 1A

