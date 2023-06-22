IHSAA to adopt new classification model for four-class sports

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - During its final meeting for this school year, the IHSAA executive committee approved a rule change for classification requirements for sports that have four classes.

This includes baseball, basketball, softball, and volleyball.

Previously, the number of teams in the four-class sports were split evenly by enrollment. Now, they will be separated by a 20-25-25-30 classification model.

This means the largest 20% of enrollments in the state will be in Class 4A, the next 25% will be in Class 3A, the 25 % after that will be in Class 2A, and the smallest 30% will be in Class 1A.

Meanwhile, the tournament success factor will now be evaluated annually, but include the previous two years.

The rule changes are set to go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.

WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby gave some perspective on how these rule changes would affect some of our Michiana-area teams if they were applied to this year’s enrollments for boys basketball:

  • Plymouth and Riley would move to Class 3A
  • Fairfield would stay in Class 3A, but would be right on the edge of falling back into Class 2A
  • Bremen would drop to Class 2A
  • North Judson and South Central would fall to Class 1A

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs to host Pride Night at Four Winds Field

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A portion of Thursday night’s ticket sales will go to The LGBTQ Center in South Bend.

South Bend Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong bobblehead night ends in tough loss for SB Cubs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
South Bend fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps 7-1 on the first of four bobblehead giveaway nights for the Cubs this season.

High School

Rep. Rudy Yakym recognizes Penn baseball team on House Floor

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Kingsmen won their second state championship in a row this past weekend.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs fall in the series opener of the final series of the Midwest League's first...

South Bend Cubs fall in series opener to Fort Wayne

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The series continues Wednesday night when the Cubs will give away a Pete Crow-Armstrong championship bobblehead.

Latest News

High School

Penn community celebrates sixth baseball state championship

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Penn community celebrate their baseball team after winning back-to-back state championships.

Sports

South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road.

South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Cubs dropped 5 of 6 on the road against Cedar Rapids last week, and they’re 3-7 in their last 10 games.

High School

Penn baseball repeats as Class 4A state champions

Updated: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Kingsmen shut out top-ranked Center Grove 2-0 in the Class 4A state final on Saturday night at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

High School

Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987

Updated: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Bees defeated top-ranked Algonac 7-1 on Saturday to capture their second state title in baseball and first since 1987.

High School

Can Penn win again? Kingsmen eye back-to-back state titles

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
After claiming the crown last season, Penn is looking to make history against top-ranked Center Gove on Saturday in the Class 4A state final at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

High School

Bridgman Bees buzzing before Division 3 state final

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Bridgman made it to the final game of the season by means of yet another comeback — something the Bees faithful are familiar with this postseason.