Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens

BLEEPED EXPLETIVES: Concertgoers use boxes for cover at Red Rocks Amphitheater. (Source: @I_JESSTHOMPSON VIA SPECTEE/TMX/CNN
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) — Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday, firefighters said.

None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

The hail piled up like snow at the amphitheater in Morrison before a scheduled show by the singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, as strong to severe thunderstorms blew through the Denver area.

The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the amphitheater. It was later canceled.

Tomlinson tweeted that he was “devastated” about the show and promised to return.

“Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!,” he said.

