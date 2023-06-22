First Alert Weather: Cooling a bit into the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today’s temps will be much more tolerable than the past few days of afternoon temps breaking 90F. We will stay near average through the end of the week, with hotter weather returning just in time for the weekend with highs near 90 again. Rain chances will also increase through the weekend, peaking on Sunday with a cold front expected to push out the heat and rain chances beginning on Monday.

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 83F. Wind NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler with an outside shot of a shower/thunderstorms. High 81F.

SATURDAY: Back to the heat with mostly clear skies. High 88F. Rain chances around 20%

SUNDAY: Hot afternoon with rain chances late in the day. High 89F. Rain/storm chances around 30%

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.