Cassopolis man hurt after striking deer on motorcycle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 64-year-old Cassopolis man was taken to the hospital after deputies say he struck a deer while driving a motorcycle Thursday morning in Cass County.
The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Beeson Street just west of Cherry Grove Road in LaGrange Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the Cassopolis man was traveling east on Beeson when he struck a deer and lost control of the motorcycle in the roadway.
He was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation. Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Cassopolis Area Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance Service.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.