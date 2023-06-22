Cassopolis man hurt after striking deer on motorcycle

(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 64-year-old Cassopolis man was taken to the hospital after deputies say he struck a deer while driving a motorcycle Thursday morning in Cass County.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Beeson Street just west of Cherry Grove Road in LaGrange Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the Cassopolis man was traveling east on Beeson when he struck a deer and lost control of the motorcycle in the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Cassopolis Area Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance Service.

