Blood drive at South Bend Police Dept. honors fallen officers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A blood drive to honor fallen officers was held on Thursday at the South Bend Police Department.

The 16th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive remembered those who lost their lives in the line of duty in the Hoosier state.

Donors received both a $10 gift card for Martin’s Super Markets and a one-day pass to the Potawatomi Zoo.

The drive benefits multiple hospitals here in Michiana.

“We supply the local hospital’s inventory,” said Tina Kedik of the South Bend Medical Foundation. “So, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart. We supply all the hospitals, so we need our inventories for tragic events.”

If you couldn’t make it out to the drive but are still interested in giving blood, you can schedule an appointment with the South Bend Medical Foundation by clicking here.

