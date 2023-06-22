Advertise With Us

Autopsy details released for Stevensville man who died in jail after fatal shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, autopsy details were released for the man who died while in jail after being arrested for fatally shooting his step-mother in her backyard in Berrien County on Father’s Day.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary findings indicate no signs of “suspicious activity” surrounding the death of David Mabry, 60. There were also no signs of self-inflicted fatal wounds.

Authorities found Mabry dead in his jail cell around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Mabry, of Stevensville, was charged with murder and a weapons offense after he allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and fatally shot Mary Mabry in her backyard of the 2100 block of Russell Road in Baroda Township Sunday afternoon.

The death investigation remains open pending lab results, and eventually the prosecutor’s review.

