An update on the ospreys in the studio tower nest

This image has been edited to avoid showing the carcasses of the baby chicks who passed away.
This image has been edited to avoid showing the carcasses of the baby chicks who passed away.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been just over a week since we announced some sad news regarding the osprey nest atop our studio tower.

As you may recall, two of the three osprey chicks that had hatched in the nest passed away. While we aren’t sure exactly why the baby birds died, experts told us sometimes it’s just nature.

Our livestream of the nest remains down, and our Skyview camera faces away from it because the carcasses of the chicks are still clearly visible (the image above has been edited to avoid showing that).

However, we still wanted to give you an update on the nest because many of you have reached out with questions and concerns.

How is the third osprey chick doing?

The third osprey chick is alive and well! This bird is continuing to grow, which falls in line with what experts from the Potawatomi Zoo told us about the likelihood of survival for the strongest chick of the bunch.

Have Mom and Dad deserted the nest?

Mom and Dad have NOT left the nest! While Dad is often away from the nest to get food, Mom is always close by her surviving chick.

When will the livestream come back?

It is still unclear at this time when the livestream will go back up. We’re continuing to monitor things on a day-to-day basis and will let you know of any significant updates.

