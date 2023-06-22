Advertise With Us

9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say

A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal, according to officials.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, according to officials.

Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the ocean’s current, when he was overtaken by the current, WSCS reported.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. First responders said they found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials said the man, identified as Lambert, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka
Marqisha Thomas
South Bend woman sentenced to 55 years for murdering boyfriend
2 injured, horse killed after SUV crashes into buggy in Marshall County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: A few isolated showers through Sunday
Alex McKenzie, pictured right, said his mother, Mary Mabry, was "an angel."
Son of Baroda murder victim speaks

Latest News

IHSAA to adopt new classification model for four-class sports
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information
56th annual Parade of Homes Plus underway in Elkhart County
Woman receives 55-year sentence for murdering boyfriend