72-year-old Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 72-year-old Dowagiac man was taken to the hospital after deputies say he crashed his motorcycle in Cass County early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 12:20 a.m. on M-60 near Hoyt Street in Howard Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the man was traveling northeast on M-60 when he lost control of the motorcycle and left the road.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies say the man was not wearing a helmet.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance Service.

