56th annual Parade of Homes Plus underway in Elkhart County

MJ Construction
MJ Construction(Builders Association of Elkhart County (BAEC))
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of interior design, architecture, or just the latest trends in home décor, you can tour several homes in Michiana for ideas!

The Builders Association of Elkhart County (BAEC) is hosting the 56th annual Parade of Homes Plus. The parade began last weekend but continues through this Sunday, June 25. The homes are scattered sites throughout Elkhart County, with one parade home in Union, Mich.

The parade hours are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Discount tickets for $8 are available online or in-person at:

  • Your local Martin’s Super Market
  • Builders Association of Elkhart County (25428 County Road 20, Elkhart)
  • Mid-City Supply (940 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart)
  • LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center (601 County Road 17, Elkhart)
  • Kendall Lighting Center (725 Verdant Street, Elkhart)
  • Big C Lumber (1017 Cassopolis Street, Elkhart)
  • JCS Fireplace & Stone (13308 McKinley Highway, Mishawaka)

Parade books are also available at the locations listed above. In addition to a map of the parade home locations, the books contain details about the homes, the builders, and the vendors.

You can also purchase tickets at the homes during the parade for $10 (cash only).

For more information, head to the BAEC’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

