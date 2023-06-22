2 juveniles arrested after bringing guns to Silver Beach

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday night after they were found to be in possession of guns at Silver Beach.

A beachgoer told deputies at around 7:15 p.m. that someone in the back seat of another vehicle had pointed a gun at them while they were parking their vehicle. Police later found the vehicle in the south parking lot of the beach and stopped it.

During their investigation, police found two pistols inside the suspect vehicle and determined they belonged to two juveniles. They were both arrested and booked into the Berrien County Juvenile Center on weapons-related offenses.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the two pistols that were recovered were a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm and a Keltec .22 caliber that was reported as stolen. The firearms were collected as evidence and will be tested through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to see if they were involved in any previous crimes.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident. The names of the two juveniles that were arrested have not been released, but police say they are from the South Bend area.

