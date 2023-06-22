2 hurt after head-on crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 in Wayne Township.

According to deputies, a 21-year-old Dowagiac woman was heading south on M-51 when a 29-year-old Dowagiac man turned left onto M-152 and struck her vehicle head-on.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and the woman was treated on scene for hers.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Sister Lakes Fire, Pride Care Ambulance, and Trues Towing.

