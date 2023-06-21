Wednesday’s Child: Gabe the Gamer

(WNDU) - I you are considering adding to your family through adoption, you may want to consider adoption from foster care.

There are hundreds of Indiana and Michigan foster children waiting for new homes. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 14-year-old Gabe.

Gabe is a fun-loving kid who likes to goof around with his friends.

“Well, I like telling jokes. I’m still working on becoming a good prankster,” Gabe said.

Gabe is a big gamer and wants to work in the video game industry someday.

“When I grow up and I get a job, I’m gonna be a video game designer or video game beta tester,” he said. “A beta tester is someone who tests the video game (for) funny bugs or stuff. I mean glitches; things that shouldn’t be in the game.”

Gabe has been waiting for a new family for the past 5 years.

“My ideal home, let’s see, it’ll be a home with a loving family, at least one pet. It does not have to have sister brothers, but I would love them, I would actually like it,” Gabe explained. “Family is important because when you are feeling down, your family is supposed to help you out with that, supposed to build you back up, people who actually care about.”

If you would like to learn more about Gabe, click these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

