Upcoming blood drives in Michiana

(WOWT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Health leaders are seeing a big drop in the number of blood donations since last month, which could put stress on the nation’s blood supplies.

This could lead to a ripple effect and result in a critical blood shortage. If you want to do your part, there are some upcoming blood donation events right here in Michiana.

Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive

The 16th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive is taking place at the South Bend Police Department (701 W. Sample Street) on Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To give blood, all you need is a photo ID. Those who want to donate are advised to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water beforehand. Eating extra iron-rich foods the week before can help prevent deferral.

To sign up to give blood at this event, click here.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is hosting several drives in Michiana before the end of the month.

  • St. Pius X Church (52553 Fir Road, Granger) – Friday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Beacon Resource Center (4120 Lincoln Way West, South Bend) – Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Oak Creek Community Church Mishawaka (833 Lincoln Way East) – Thursday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see available times for these drives, click here.

