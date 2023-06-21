TONIGHT: Wednesday Night Market in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - You can enjoy a brand-new event on Wednesday night in St. Joseph!

The Wednesday Night Market is at Court Place Plaza, which is across from Silver Harbor Brewing, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event features a mix of artisans and farmers selling handcrafted goods, foods, and beverages.

The Wednesday Night Market is happening weekly through the end of august. For more information, click here.

