South Bend woman sentenced to 55 years for murdering boyfriend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for shooting and killing her boyfriend last year while her children watched.

28-year-old Marqisha Thomas was found guilty last month of killing 28-year-old Civon Green.

Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Boulevard behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April 18, 2022. Police said Thomas shot Green in front of her kids while they watched from her car.

According to charging documents, one of Thomas’s two children told police that she killed Green and then told them not to tell officers what happened.

Thomas was formally charged with both murder and a felony firearm enhancement.

