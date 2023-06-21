Son of Baroda murder victim speaks

BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - For Alex McKenzie, taking an hour nap on Sunday was the difference between life and death.

“I woke up to my sister screaming, calling me on the phone screaming, saying my mom’s dead,” said McKenzie, of England.

He had just spoken to his mother, Mary Mabry, on Facebook.

“She’s just a bundle of joy to be around. Can’t imagine why anybody would do anything like that to her,” McKenzie said.

Alex confirms it was his stepbrother, David Mabry, 60, of Stevensville, who police say pulled a gun Sunday afternoon, without any obvious provocation, and fatally shot Mary Mabry in her backyard of the 2100 block of Russell Road in Baroda Township.

Later arrested and charged with murder, David Mabry was found dead in his jail cell earlier this week.

“I love my stepdad to bits, but his son took my mom’s life, and I need some answers,” McKenzie commented.

Now back living in England where he, his mother, and siblings were born, Alex didn’t get to see Mary as much, but the two still were close.

“She wasn’t just a person: she was an angel. She made sure that everyone had a smile on their face in her presence. She always made sure that the belly was full, if they were hungry. She always made people feel welcomed. She loved me and my sisters more than we could ever imagine,” McKenzie said. “I can’t wait a lifetime to see her again, but I have to.”

A GoFundMe to cover Mary Mabry’s funeral expenses can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.