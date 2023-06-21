Advertise With Us

Semi driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County

(Pexels via MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after an Illinois semi-driver was killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Wednesday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, first responders were called to the 120.5 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road around 7 a.m. Once on scene, emergency crews found a white Freightliner semi that had crashed into the rear end of a blue Kenworth semi. The driver of the white semi was extricated from the crash but was pronounced dead on scene.

The deceased has been identified as Luka Cuk, 29.

A crash investigation reveals that the blue semi was driving at a slow rate of speed, well below the speed limit, in the right-hand, westbound lane. There is evidence that Cuk’s semi tried to slow down as it approached the blue semi and attempted evasive action to try and avoid hitting the rear end of the trailer before impact.

The driver of the blue semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

It is not clear at this time why the driver of the blue semi-truck was driving at a slow rate of speed. It is also unclear if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

