SB Cubs fall in series opener to Fort Wayne

The South Bend Cubs fall in their series opener against Fort Wayne. It's the last series in the Midwest League's first half.
By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs drop the opener of a six game home series against the Fort Wayne Tincaps on Tuesday night, 8-4. This is the final series of the Midwest League’s first half.

Two players made their South Bend debut after being called up from single-A Myrtle Beach. Both Moises Ballesteros and Felix Stevens would go 0-4 from the plate.

The Tincaps scored five runs in the third inning. The Cubs didn’t get on the scoreboard until sixth, but Fort Wayne’s bullpen kept a comeback attempt at bay.

The series continues Wednesday night when the Cubs will give away a Pete Crow-Armstrong championship bobble head.

