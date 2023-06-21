SB Cubs fall in series opener to Fort Wayne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs drop the opener of a six game home series against the Fort Wayne Tincaps on Tuesday night, 8-4. This is the final series of the Midwest League’s first half.

Two players made their South Bend debut after being called up from single-A Myrtle Beach. Both Moises Ballesteros and Felix Stevens would go 0-4 from the plate.

The Tincaps scored five runs in the third inning. The Cubs didn’t get on the scoreboard until sixth, but Fort Wayne’s bullpen kept a comeback attempt at bay.

The series continues Wednesday night when the Cubs will give away a Pete Crow-Armstrong championship bobble head.

