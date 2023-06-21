Rep. Rudy Yakym recognizes Penn baseball team on House Floor

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Penn High School baseball team received a special shoutout in our nation’s capital on Wednesday.

The Kingsmen, who won their second state championship in a row this past weekend, were recognized on the House floor by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

The Kingsmen shut out top-ranked Center Grove 2-0 in the Class 4A state final on Saturday night at Victory Field in Indianapolis. While it’s Penn’s sixth title overall in baseball, it’s the first time the program has won titles in back-to-back seasons. All of them have been won under hall of fame head coach Greg Dikos.

The baseball team’s state title came one week after the softball team brought home a state title of its own, making Penn only the second school in state history to win a baseball and softball championship in the same season.

In addition to highlighting the Kingsmen as a whole, Yakym took a moment to recognize senior outfielder Cooper Hums, who made a spectacular catch in center field that caught the attention of ESPN.

“The most exciting moment in Saturday’s game came in the bottom of the fourth inning when senior outfielder Cooper Hums laid out for an amazing over-the-shoulder diving catch,” Yakym said. “In fact, Cooper’s catch was so spectacular, that it landed him a top spot on SportsCenter’s ‘Top 10′ playlist. I watched the clip, and it’s worth your time to watch.”

The Kingmen finished the season with an overall record of 27-8. They were celebrated by the Penn community on Tuesday night.

“So, congratulations to Cooper, Coach Dikos, and all the Kingsmen on defending your title and for bringing another state championship back to the 2nd District. God bless you and go Kingsmen.”

