Plea deal reached for trucker accused of driving high in deadly Toll Road crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A New York man who is accused of causing a deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road last summer is scheduled to be sentenced before the end of this summer after a plea agreement was accepted in court.

Chasen Thompson, 27, is charged with seven felonies of causing death or serious injury while under the influence of marijuana in connection to the June 2022 crash that resulted in two deaths and left five others hurt.

The crash happened around mile marker 71, which is just west of the South Bend exit. Indiana State Police say there was slowed traffic due to a work site, but Thompson failed to slow down and ended up crashing the semi he was driving into several vehicles.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Thompson told officers he was reaching down to adjust the radio and when he hit the other cars. He agreed to a blood draw, which found he was positive for THC at the time of the crash.

The details of the plea deal for Thompson aren’t known, but a jury trial set for next month was canceled due to an agreed resolution, according to MyCase.

Thompson’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 1.

Chasen Thompson (St. Joseph County Jail)

