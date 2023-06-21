PHM Superintendent Jerry Thacker diagnosed with prostate cancer

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctor Jerry Thacker has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Thacker sent a statement out to PHM staff and families on Wednesday afternoon in which he expressed that he will still continue his duties as superintendent while receiving treatment.

Thacker’s doctors have given him a “favorable” prognosis, and he will continue to work through the summer while undergoing radiation therapy.

Thacker has been PHM’s superintendent since 2006.

