Penn community celebrates sixth baseball state championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just like they did for their state championship softball team, the Penn community celebrated their back to back state championship baseball team at The Palace on Tuesday night.

Head coach Greg Dikos presented a stat. There have been seven shutouts in Indiana high school championship games. Penn owns two of them, in 2022 and 2023.

One of the memories shared the most from Saturday’s win over Center Grove was Cooper Hums’ diving catch in centerfield that was featured on SportsCenter’s top ten plays of the day.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get tired of it,” said the senior. “I mean it’s a dream come true to be on SportsCenter like that and get the kind of attention that I’ve been getting. It’s really awesome. The first one took a little bit. I think this one will take a little longer just because it’s my senior year. That was my last high school game ever, so that takes awhile to hit itself and that being a state championship I feel like it’ll take even longer.”

The win marks the sixth state championship for Penn’s baseball program.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.