Advertise With Us

Penn community celebrates sixth baseball state championship

The Penn High School community celebrates their back to back state champion baseball team.
By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just like they did for their state championship softball team, the Penn community celebrated their back to back state championship baseball team at The Palace on Tuesday night.

Head coach Greg Dikos presented a stat. There have been seven shutouts in Indiana high school championship games. Penn owns two of them, in 2022 and 2023.

One of the memories shared the most from Saturday’s win over Center Grove was Cooper Hums’ diving catch in centerfield that was featured on SportsCenter’s top ten plays of the day.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get tired of it,” said the senior. “I mean it’s a dream come true to be on SportsCenter like that and get the kind of attention that I’ve been getting. It’s really awesome. The first one took a little bit. I think this one will take a little longer just because it’s my senior year. That was my last high school game ever, so that takes awhile to hit itself and that being a state championship I feel like it’ll take even longer.”

The win marks the sixth state championship for Penn’s baseball program.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mabry is charged in the deadly Baroda Township shooting.
Stevensville man involved in Baroda Township shooting dies while in jail
The South Bend Fire Department was called to International Bakers Services at 1:45 a.m. on...
South Bend Fire Department investigating Monday morning commercial fire
Michigan motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash after police pursuit
Darrah has been arrested for neglect of a dependent on June 18, 2023.
Marshall County man arrested for child neglect
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Another near 90° day on Wednesday

Latest News

The South Bend Cubs fall in the series opener of the final series of the Midwest League's first...
SB Cubs fall in series opener to Fort Wayne
South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road.
South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road
Penn baseball repeats as Class 4A state champions
Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987