Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops by Heritage Square Martin’s

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A very special visitor stopped by the Martin’s Super Markets in Granger on Wednesday.

It wasn’t a person but rather a giant hot dog on wheels. Yeah, we’re talking about the Wienermobile!

It’s all part of a local effort to raise awareness around preventing child abuse. The Wienermobile travels the country and is driven by a two-person team who switch off driving.

