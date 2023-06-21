Organizers extend vendor application deadline for South Bend’s Fusion Fest

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re hoping to be a vendor at this year’s Fusion Fest, you still have time!

Organizers say the deadline to submit vendor applications has been extended until next Friday, June 30.

Fusion Fest is a reimagination of South Bend’s beloved Ethnic Festival of the past. It will be held from Sept. 9-10 at Howard Park.

The two-day festival will be filled with food vendors, music, demonstrations, and artisans from every region of the world. Howard Park and surrounding streets will be separated into global regions with stages and vendors located at each corresponding region: North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia/Australia.

Vendors and performers who are passionate about sharing their culture through food, art, storytelling, music, dance, and more can learn more and apply to participate in Fusion Fest by clicking here.

