Old ‘Five O’Clock’ sports bar demolished in Lincoln Township

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - New developments on the status of a building that hasn’t been occupied in eight years.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, demolition is underway at the site of a former sports bar in Lincoln Township. The property is located in Lincoln Township at 5000 Red Arrow Highway.

The demolition is expected to take three weeks. After closing in 2015, the Five O’Clock Sports Bar and Restaurant was bought by the carwash company Drive and Shine.

The company has not submitted a completed site plan but has provided township officials with a proposal.

Drive and Shine plans to begin construction on its new site this year.

