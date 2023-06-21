LaGrange County deputies searching for alleged police impersonator

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying an alleged police impersonator who pulled a man over last weekend and briefly handcuffed him.

A LaGrange man told deputies he was pulled over on Saturday in the 8000 block of E. 600 S. in Wolcottville. The alleged police impersonator did not identify himself or his agency but proceeded to handcuff the LaGrange man for a short time before letting him go.

According to deputies, the impersonator’s vehicle is a white passenger car with police lights on top (red and blue, possibly removable). It also reportedly had very bright lights on the front side.

If you have any information that could help deputies identify this impersonator, you’re asked to call Detective Mickem at 260-463-4711.

