Advertise With Us

Grassroots Organic partners with Green Drinks to transform Pearl Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is getting a little bit greener with the help of an organic soil regeneration company.

Grassroots Organic helps transform old run-down lots into beautiful groves of nature thriving across the area. By helping to focus on the care and health of the soil in place.

They partnered with Green Drinks, a group that hosts monthly informal networking events where environmentally-minded people meet.

This month’s event was at Pearl Park, an inner-city experiment by Grassroots to return soil health and green where houses once stood.

The last house was demolished in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mabry is charged in the deadly Baroda Township shooting.
Stevensville man involved in Baroda Township shooting dies while in jail
The South Bend Fire Department was called to International Bakers Services at 1:45 a.m. on...
South Bend Fire Department investigating Monday morning commercial fire
Michigan motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash after police pursuit
Darrah has been arrested for neglect of a dependent on June 18, 2023.
Marshall County man arrested for child neglect
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Another near 90° day on Wednesday

Latest News

SB Cubs fall in series opener against Fort Wayne
Penn community celebrates back to back state champs
Old 'Five O'Clock' sports bar demolished
Soil regeneration education forum held at Pearl Park.
Soil regeneration education forum held at Pearl Park