Grassroots Organic partners with Green Drinks to transform Pearl Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is getting a little bit greener with the help of an organic soil regeneration company.

Grassroots Organic helps transform old run-down lots into beautiful groves of nature thriving across the area. By helping to focus on the care and health of the soil in place.

They partnered with Green Drinks, a group that hosts monthly informal networking events where environmentally-minded people meet.

This month’s event was at Pearl Park, an inner-city experiment by Grassroots to return soil health and green where houses once stood.

The last house was demolished in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.