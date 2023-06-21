Fruit farmers react to lack of rain in Michigan

BERRIEN CO., Mich (WNDU) — Right now, rain chances are few and far between as the latest drought map shows parts of the Midwest in a moderately dry season.

Here in Michiana, temperatures have been reaching a blistering 90 degrees. Paired with increased humidity, local farmers are usually the first to bear the brunt.

Both fruit and vegetable farmers in Southwest Michigan say that while the dry conditions are cause for concern, irrigation is keeping their heads above water.

“As long as we have the proper irrigation system, we could go like this all summer long,” said Fred Leitz, a farmer with Leitz Farms, LLC.

There are some crops that do better than others in these types of conditions, such as ones with deeper roots. Others may not do so well or might need more attention.

“I’m really hoping for some rain for the cord and soybean guys,” said Mark Shilling, owner of Mick Klüg Farm. “The tree fruit can handle it. They got deep, deep roots, but the problem you get in a tree fruit is it’ll put stress on the tree, and then if you have a stressful summer going into a winter, you can see a lot of tree mortality.”

Experts say it’s been beneficial in that they’re not seeing as many diseases with their crops.

“The long periods of rain time on vegetable crops is not good because it starts fungal and bacterial diseases and then you have to spray for them and sometimes even when you spray fungicides and bactericides, you can’t control them.”

According to climate data from South Bend International Airport, only six days of rain were recorded. In the past month, only 1.11 inches of rain was recorded.

“We just need a little bit of rain here and there, and I think Michigan is going to have a really tremendous fruit and vegetable year this year. So, it’s really promising. It’s never easy.”

