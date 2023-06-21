Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list arrested

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fort Wayne man that was featured on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15-Most-Wanted list has been arrested.

According to our affiliate WPTA in Fort Wayne, police say Joshua Smiley, 26, was arrested Tuesday night on narcotics violations. He is being held in the Huntington County Jail.

Smiley was wanted for shooting and killing a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Ala., back in August 2021.

Smiley was convicted in 2019 for a 2018 Easter weekend murder in Fort Wayne.

