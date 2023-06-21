First Alert Weather: One More Hot Day today

Advertise With Us

Temperatures will hover around 90 today
First Alert Weather: One More Hot Day
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Your summer season will begin with highs near 90F yet again, but the ridge that has been dug in over our area this week will finally degrade away by Thursday bringing temps down to closer to climate averages. Rain chances will follow on Friday scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm possible into the weekend. This weekend will also see a quick warmup back into the upper 80s, followed by another cooldown into the low 80s as we begin our next workweek.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 88F. Low 63F. Wind E at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 83F. Low 62F. Wind ENE at 10 to 25 mph.

