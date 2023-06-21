Dowagiac police searching for suspect in armed robbery of liquor store

(Dowagiac Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The Dowagiac Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in an armed robbery late Tuesday night on the city’s north side.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at Northside Food & Liquor in the 600 block of N. Front Street. Police were told the suspect entered the store near closing time and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money with a handgun before leaving the area on a red Huffy bike.

Police say the suspect is a Black male who is approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing all black with a red bandana covering a portion of his face. The suspect was wearing a black flat billed hat with a logo on it and wore a black backpack with gray striping.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information that could help police with this investigation, you’re asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

(Dowagiac Police Department)

