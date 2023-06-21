Appeal filed for proposed industrial chicken farm in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) — A proposed industrial chicken farm continues to ruffle feathers from local residents.

The proposal has caused controversy for months, but recently, an appeal was filed to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and is pending review.

The commercial farm would bring 45,000 chickens to town, which according to experts, is almost nothing compared to what larger industrial poultry farms house. The farm would be located at 51501 Bakeman Road.

“The smell that comes from this type of agriculture is highly concerning to me. From a property value perspective. From a quality-of-life perspective. So, we’re not at all happy about it,” said one resident previously to WNDU. He owned his lake house in the area for 10 years, saying renting it out with a poultry farm nearby will be difficult.

The location of the proposed commercial poultry farm is in the popular vacation spot of the Sister Lakes community, less than two miles from Dewey Lake, Magician Lake, and Silver Creek Lake. It’s also far enough from residences in the area to make it legal, but close enough to disturb residents, who are now waiting to hear back from those appeals in about 14 days.

“We put together a really great appeal with great evidence and data to back up the reasons we believe the application didn’t meet the requirements to have a facility like this in our community,” said Lauren Wittorp, a community member who helped form a ‘Protect Sister Lakes’ Facebook group, which now has over 100 members. “So, we are confident we put together a good case, and we really hope that the appeal is granted and will have that opportunity to share more with the state and hopefully get this denied.”

Wittorp, along with other residents, formed a “Protect Sister Lakes” Facebook group that has over 700 members.

“I say it is absolutely a family farm, as I am materially engaged in our farm operations every day,” said Joel Layman to 16 News Now in a text message. Layman is the owner of the proposed chicken farm Silver Creek Poultry, LLC. “Do we have farm employees? Yes. If having hired employees eliminates a farm being a family farm, then most or all commercial-scale farms would not qualify as a “family farm.” My children, 11, 10 and six have already been working on our crop farm as time allows and are looking forward to working with the chicken flock collecting eggs.”

16 News Now asked Layman if he would 100% guarantee that nearby residents would not be negatively affected.

“I think only a fool would ever make a guarantee,” said Layman. “There are no guarantees in life. But I would say with 97% certainty that the neighbors not only will not smell us, they will not hear us, and they won’t hardly see us.”

At the moment, Silver Creek Poultry does not have a permit to construct.

If the appeals are declined by the state, residents plan to take matters even further and file a lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.