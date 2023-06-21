Andrew Whitmyer, WNDU Polar Bear visit students in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer took a trip out to Elkhart on Wednesday morning to meet with some students and talk all about the weather!

Andrew went to Foundations for Early Childhood Excellence to talk to the kids about his job, our climate, and more.

And of course, he wasn’t alone… as he was accompanied by the WNDU Polar Bear!

16 News Now would like to thank Foundations for Early Childhood Excellence for letting us stop by. We hope you had as much fun as we did!

