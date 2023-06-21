Andrew Whitmyer, WNDU Polar Bear visit students in Elkhart

Andrew went to Foundations for Early Childhood Excellence to talk to the kids about his job,...
Andrew went to Foundations for Early Childhood Excellence to talk to the kids about his job, our climate, and more.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer took a trip out to Elkhart on Wednesday morning to meet with some students and talk all about the weather!

Andrew went to Foundations for Early Childhood Excellence to talk to the kids about his job, our climate, and more.

And of course, he wasn’t alone… as he was accompanied by the WNDU Polar Bear!

16 News Now would like to thank Foundations for Early Childhood Excellence for letting us stop by. We hope you had as much fun as we did!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Marqisha Thomas

South Bend woman sentenced to 55 years for murdering boyfriend

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Marqisha Thomas was found guilty last month of killing Civon Green.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 24 minutes ago

High School

Rep. Rudy Yakym recognizes Penn baseball team on House Floor

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Kingsmen won their second state championship in a row this past weekend.

News

2 injured after SUV crashes into buggy in Marshall County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash involving a horse and buggy in Marshall County on Tuesday.

Latest News

Events

TONIGHT: Wednesday Night Market in St. Joseph

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event features a mix of artisans and farmers selling handcrafted goods, foods, and beverages.

News

TONIGHT: Wednesday Night Market in St. Joseph

Updated: 4 hours ago
The event features a mix of artisans and farmers selling handcrafted goods, foods, and beverages.

Crime

Dowagiac police searching for suspect in armed robbery of liquor store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened late Wednesday night at Northside Food & Liquor in the 600 block of N. Front Street.

News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

Updated: 4 hours ago
It happened Wednesday morning at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street.

Indiana

Joshua Smiley

Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list arrested

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Joshua Smiley, 26, was arrested Tuesday night on narcotics violations and is being held in the Huntington County Jail.

News

Shred Preview 2023 - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago