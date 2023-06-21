2 injured after SUV crashes into buggy in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash involving a horse and buggy in Marshall County on Tuesday.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a collision on State Road 331 near 3b Road around 4:03 p.m. First responders located two occupants of the buggy injured. The victims were then transported for medical treatment and evaluation. There is no word on the horse’s condition at this time.

Witnesses of the crash say a tan-colored SUV was traveling south on State Road 331 when it collided with the rear end of the buggy.

The SUV is believed to be a 2006-2011 tan Buick Rainier. The vehicle would have damages to the front passenger side, particularly by the headlight area.

If you have any information related to the crash, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 574-936-3187.

