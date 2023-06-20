What’s Cooking: Deals on meals in Michiana this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week includes a variety of tastes, such as burgers, fish, and even stuffed cabbage rolls!

Hamburger Dinner Special: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola. Hamburgers, baked beans, chips, fresh fruit, dessert, drink. Call or stop-in at the church office, 574-679-4435 for reservations. Cost: pre-sale, $10; at the door, $12.

Burger Night: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N. Cleveland Ave., Galien. Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.

Thursday Dinner Special: kitchen open at 3 p.m., American Legion Post 50, 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, 574-251-1905. Stuffed cabbage rolls. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome.

Fish Fry: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way E., Osceola, 574-674-6712. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14.

Kitchen Open: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, 574-289-4459. Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Tom Davis from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Kitchen Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, American Legion Pulaski Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-234-5073. Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies.

Munchie Mondays: lunch and dinner, June 26, Food Truck Alley on Days Avenue, Buchanan. Food and live music.

Fundraiser Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. June 27, Michiana Walleye Association, 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka. Fried pollock or salmon, coleslaw, baked beans, roll/butter, $13. Meals served while supplies last. Drive-thru and carryout only.

July Wine Walk: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, downtown South Bend. Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. Tickets for June are sold out, purchase now for July’s walk. For more information or tickets go to https://eatdrinkdtsb.com/wine-walks-july-2023/. Upcoming Wine Walks: Aug. 9, Sept. 13.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.