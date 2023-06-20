Advertise With Us

Warsaw Common Council approves downtown housing development

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - There could still be a housing development project in downtown Warsaw where Owen’s Supermarket once stood.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, the Warsaw Common Council unanimously approved a resolution and development agreement with Millworks for a three-story apartment complex with some mixed commercial space.

It’s the same agreement the Warsaw Redevelopment Commission approved on June 5.

The project has three phases that will take place over the next three months.

