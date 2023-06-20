Advertise With Us

Suspect in drunk driving crash that killed 1, injured 1 in court for initial hearing

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The initial hearing for a man accused of causing a drunk driving crash that killed a 53-year-old man and injured an 18-year-old just hours after she had graduated was held on Tuesday.

Police say, Walter Allen, 49, was driving east on Lincoln Way West when he tried to pass another car which resulted in a crash with a car heading west.

His passenger 53-year-old Donnivan Allen, of South Bend, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 18-year-old Hanna Sawyer, had just graduated from high school hours before the crash and suffered serious injuries.

Walter Allen is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and serious bodily injury.

