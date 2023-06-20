Advertise With Us

Stevensville man charged in deadly Baroda Township shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman in her backyard in Berrien County.

On Monday, 60-year-old David Mabry, of Stevensville, was charged with murder and a weapons offense. The charges stem from a Sunday afternoon shooting in Baroda Township.

David Mabry is charged in the deadly Baroda Township shooting.
David Mabry is charged in the deadly Baroda Township shooting.(Berrien County Jail)

Just after 2 p.m., a 57-year-old woman was sitting on her patio when Mabry approached her. Mabry allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and proceeded to shoot the woman.

The woman’s husband fought with Mabry and eventually got the gun away from him before he drove off. Mabry was later found and arrested.

Mabry is being held in the Berrien County Jail.

