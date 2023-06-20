South Bend Police accepting applications for ‘Citizen Police Academy’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is now accepting applications for this year’s “Citizen Police Academy.”

The free, nine-week program allows residents to get an inside look at what it’s like to be an officer, including demos from specialty units within the department.

The class meets on Tuesday evenings from August 8 to October 3.

Space is limited, and those interested must fill out and submit an application by July 20.

