Advertise With Us

South Bend Police accepting applications for ‘Citizen Police Academy’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is now accepting applications for this year’s “Citizen Police Academy.”

The free, nine-week program allows residents to get an inside look at what it’s like to be an officer, including demos from specialty units within the department.

The class meets on Tuesday evenings from August 8 to October 3.

Space is limited, and those interested must fill out and submit an application by July 20.

You can learn more and access the application by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Michigan households
The South Bend Fire Department was called to International Bakers Services at 1:45 a.m. on...
South Bend Fire Department investigating Monday morning commercial fire
Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the...
Woman shot, killed while sitting on backyard patio in Baroda Twp.
High-speed pursuit ends with 2 arrested in Fulton County
88-year-old Edwardsburg man flown to hospital after tractor rolls over, traps him

Latest News

What's Cooking: Deals on meals in Michiana
Donations needed for annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive
Investigation underway after fire at Highlands Apartments
Stevensville man involved in Baroda Township shooting dies in jail