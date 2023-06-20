Advertise With Us

South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road

South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road.
South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At the professional level, the South Bend Cubs are coming back home this week after struggling on the road.

The Cubs dropped 5 of 6 on the road against Cedar Rapids last week, and they’re 3-7 in their last 10 games.

This is the final series of the first half of the season; afterward, everyone goes back to 0-0.

The Cubs sit 7.5 back from 1st place; they’ll have to hope for a 2nd half division title to clinch a playoff spot.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Michigan households
Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the...
Woman shot, killed while sitting on backyard patio in Baroda Twp.
88-year-old Edwardsburg man flown to hospital after tractor rolls over, traps him
Second fire in nearly two months damages Elkhart apartment buildings
The South Bend Fire Department was called to International Bakers Services at 1:45 a.m. on...
South Bend Fire Department investigating Monday morning commercial fire

Latest News

Penn baseball repeats as Class 4A state champions
Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987
Can Penn win again? Kingsmen eye back-to-back state titles
Bridgman Bees buzzing before Division 3 state final