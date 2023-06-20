South Bend Cubs return home after struggling on the road.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At the professional level, the South Bend Cubs are coming back home this week after struggling on the road.

The Cubs dropped 5 of 6 on the road against Cedar Rapids last week, and they’re 3-7 in their last 10 games.

This is the final series of the first half of the season; afterward, everyone goes back to 0-0.

The Cubs sit 7.5 back from 1st place; they’ll have to hope for a 2nd half division title to clinch a playoff spot.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.