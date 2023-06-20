Recover Michiana hosts third annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ burger cook-off

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana is putting on its third annual “Battle of the Badges,” burger battle.

This year the battle is between two-time defending champion, Sheriff Bill Redman and South Bend Fire EMS Chief, Andy Myer.

Sheriff Redman will be cooking a “Primo Italian burger,” made with garlic bread buns, and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Chief Myer will prepare a “Firehouse Smashburger,” topped with pickles, lettuce, and mayo.

Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.., at Howard Park Public House, the public is invited to come cast a $5 vote on their favorite recipe after trying each burger.

Proceeds from the Battle of Badges goes toward supporting those that are fighting the effects of substance abuse, through the annual Recover Michiana Festival, as well as toward supporting the first responders that help them to do it.

“This is one of our best attended events, because people really enjoy coming out, the weather’s always really nice for this event, it’s hot, but it’s a great opportunity for people to just have conversation, and see the friendly banter because it gets heated, it gets very heated,” says Alicia Wells, Founder of Recover Michiana.

There will be a D.J. and family friendly games, and the winning burger will be announced at Howard Park Public House, tonight at 8 p.m.

