One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Before we close the books on another school year, we want to remind you about Martin’s Super Market’s One School at a Time grant. Each month during the school year, Martin’s provides a $1,000 grant for a school in Michiana.

The June winner is the Applied Skills class at Plymouth High School. They’re using the money for weekly field trips to Magical Meadows, a therapeutic riding facility in Warsaw.

Some kids are put to work.

“Having a job to just hold the horse and just walk it, and just, we just have to walk them, walk Sierra,” said Lucas. “She’s the best walker, and she can walk by herself.”

Whether they’re walkers or riders, these kids are learning how to care for horses and ride them. But they also learn something about themselves.

“You get on a horse and you walk and you forget about all the things in the past,” said Lexi. “It gives me a lot of therapy. And it makes me very happy because I never rode a horse before.”

“All of the worries the cares or how big that disability is, disappears for this hour or two hours that we’re out here each week,” said Plymouth teacher Tammie Radican.

Mrs. Radican brings her class once a week during the school year. Martin’s grant money helps cover the cost.

“What’s so wonderful about this grant is that we will have money left over from this session, to start in the fall. So I’m super excited about that,” said Radican.

At Magical Meadows, the horses are trained to move on a special command.

“You just have to get on it and say, ‘Walk on!’ and it just walks on,” said Lexi.

“It’s not just a tag word for the horses, it’s a life two words that keep you going every day,” said Executive Director, Carl Adams.

He sees about 150 riders each week. He’s thrilled the Plymouth kids will be coming back.

“Even some of them, when they can’t talk, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Walk on!’ because which is the key to the whole place. Because walk on is what we have to do in life,” said Adams.

No matter the circumstances in your life.

“It’s a special place. It’s not just a pony ride,” said Adams.

That completes our One School at a Time stories for this school year. Don’t worry; we’re already taking your nominations for this fall. To nominate your school for a $1,000 Martin’s grant, click below for the entry form:

